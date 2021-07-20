Advertisement

Jets Assistant Coach in Bad Bike Accident

NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the...
NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was in a “horrific” bicycle accident over the weekend and is in critical condition. A Denver TV station (9News) reports that Knapp was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in California. The nature of Knapp’s injuries was not immediately known. ESPN says the accident happened Saturday near his home in Danville, California.

