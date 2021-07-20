Jets Assistant Coach in Bad Bike Accident

-NEW YORK (AP) - New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was in a “horrific” bicycle accident over the weekend and is in critical condition. A Denver TV station (9News) reports that Knapp was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in California. The nature of Knapp’s injuries was not immediately known. ESPN says the accident happened Saturday near his home in Danville, California.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.