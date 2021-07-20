How to protect our pets from all the mosquitoes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s no surprise the mosquitoes have been bad this year, so some might be wondering how ew can protect our four legged friends.

Mark Marquardt, owner of Joey’s Pet Outfitters, says they have natural insect repellants that are safe and affective for both dogs and cats.

“It is a cedar oil based product and cedar oil is a natural repellent for fleas and ticks and mosquitoes and it will actually also kill the fleas and ticks, but it’s an all natural and I’m huge into that making sure we have stuff we’re putting our animals that is not a harmful chemical.”

In addition to the sprays there are also collars the animals can wear to ward off the unwanted pests.

Those things will help keep your pets safe from pests, and Marquardt adds that when traveling with them this summer, to never place your animal in the back of a pickup truck, always have them tethered in as dogs can tend to jump out of trucks resulting in serious injuries.

