Gov. Whitmer vetoes bill that would’ve ended extra $300 in unemployment benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan residents on unemployment will continue to receive an extra $300 in their checks.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed House Bill 4434, which would have prevented the state from distributing the additional federal $300 in weekly unemployment benefits made available by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now unemployed workers can continue to collect that payment, and will remain eligible until it expires on September 6. 26 other states across the country have ended the supplemental benefit, however, Michigan will not be one of them.

The Michigan House passed the bill in June with support from all Republicans and two Democrats, while the bill passed the Michigan Senate on June 24. However, the bill will not move any further, after Whitmer announced her veto on Tuesday, meaning Michigan will continue to pay the extra benefits.

The benefits have had mixed reactions over the past several months. Democrats believe the benefits have helped, while Republicans believe they have hurt, claiming the benefits incentivize staying unemployed.

However, the benefits are here to stay, until September 6.

