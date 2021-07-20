Ele’s Race goes virtual

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ele’s Race is an annual family-fun fundraiser for Ele’s Place Capital Region.

Money raised helps provide grief support to children and teens in our community.

The Race is a 5K distance with an additional free Kids Mile and Kids Dash.

The event is VIRTUAL this year, which means that you can walk/jog/run anywhere and at any time!

You can even tune in for the Opening Ceremony on the Ele’s Place Capital Region Facebook page the morning of July 24th.

Information and sign-up at www.ElesRace5k.org.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.