CATA can take you to see the Art Path and more this summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you want to check out all of the great public art this summer in the Lansing area, you can make CATA part of your fun. The Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center is readily accessible by the #1 CATA bus and there are also many ArtPath sites that are easily accessible via CATA, too.

ArtPath is a public art project produced by Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center in partnership with the City of Lansing’s Parks and Recreation Department. ArtPath spans 2.5 miles and includes public art by 20 Michigan artists.

Find out more about some of the local murals you can check out this summer.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.