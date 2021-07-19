Advertisement

Tips for selling your home during the summertime

By Holly Harper
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Here are some things you may want to consider when it comes to selling your home this summer.

Local Realtor, Rob Buffington with Home Seekers, shares some factors to consider when looking at the marketing during the summer months.

“I would say, first and foremost, it’s curb appeal, right?,” said Buffington, “When you are preparing your home to sell, it’s the very first thing that people see when they come up to the house , so we should spruce it up.”

Check out the video for more tips.

