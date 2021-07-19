Three victims injured after a shooting at The Foundry on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, July 18, 2021, at approximately 2:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to The Foundry located at 216 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a shooting in the parking lot.

Upon arrival officers located two female shooting victims, ages 67 and 24, who appeared to have been bystanders. They are both listed in stable condition.

A third male victim arrived at Henry Ford Allegiance Health after being transported there by a citizen and remains in critical condition.

A physical altercation involving the 29-year-old male victim began in the parking lot when two subjects with handguns began shooting at the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

