Advertisement

Shaheen gives some tips on how to find your next vehicle

Plus, the vehicle inventory is getting a little better
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Whether you’re looking for a preowned vehicle, or something new, you might discover that the available inventory is a little bit different this summer.

Jason Cords, from Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet, explained that even though it may not look like it, there are plenty of options available when it comes to used vehicles and new vehicles, too.

Plus, check out some of their tips on how to make sure your vehicle is safe.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge now open after bomb threat scare
UPDATE: Police identify woman who died at Faster Horses, seek help identifying person of interest
(Source: Gray News Media)
Three dead, two hospitalized from potential carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses Festival
Protesters gathered at Henry Ford campuses across the state in response to the COVID vaccine...
Statewide protests over Henry Ford vaccine mandate
Holt man arrested for operating while intoxicated

Latest News

Curb appeal for summertime
Tips for selling your home during the summertime
vb
Rob Buffington
fdfd
Shaheen Live Part 3
sd
Shaheen Live Part 2