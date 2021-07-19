Advertisement

Samuelson Contacts Covid

South Carolina's Tyasha Harris, left, and Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson dive for a loose...
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris, left, and Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson dive for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
-LAS VEGAS (AP) - Katie Lou Samuelson is out of 3-on-3 basketball at the Olympics after contracting COVID-19 while training in Las Vegas. She’ll be replaced on the roster by Jackie Young, who played for the U.S. in a 3-on-3 training camp in 2020 and also competed in the event in the 2019 World Beach Games. Young joins Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum. Samuelson says in a statement that she’s fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and took every precaution.

