Advertisement

Red Wings release protected list

The Red Wings protected 7 forwards, 3 defensemen and a goalie
(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (NHL Media) - The National Hockey League announced today the Available and Protected Lists for the 30 NHL Clubs who will provide players to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

The Red Wings protected seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie:

Protected

Tyler Bertuzzi (F)

Adam Erne (F)

Robby Fabbri (F)

Dylan Larkin (F)

Michael Rasmussen (F)

Givani Smith (F)

Jakub Vrana (F)

Filip Hronek (D)

Nick Leddy (D)

Gustav Lindstrom (D)

Thomas Greiss (G)

Available

Riley Barber (F)

Kyle Criscuolo (F)

Turner Elson (F)

Valtteri Filppula (F)

Sam Gagner (F)

Luke Glendening (F)

Darren Helm (F)

Taro Hirose (F)

Vladislav Namestnikov (F)

Frans Nielsen (F)

Bobby Ryan (F)

Evgeny Svechnikov (F)

Dominic Turgeon (F)

Hayden Verbeek (F)

Alex Biega (D)

Dennis Cholowski (D)

Danny DeKeyser (D)

Christian Djoos (D)

Joe Hicketts (D)

Dylan McIlrath (D)

Marc Staal (D)

Troy Stecher (D)

Jonathan Bernier (G)

Kevin Boyle (G)

Kaden Fulcher (G)

Calvin Pickard (G)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police identify woman who died at Faster Horses, seek help identifying person of interest
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge now open after bomb threat scare
(Source: Gray News Media)
Three dead, two hospitalized from potential carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses Festival
A 50-year-old employee has died after falling from an elevated catwalk at a Detroit-area steel...
Worker dies after falling from catwalk at steel company
Protesters gathered at Henry Ford campuses across the state in response to the COVID vaccine...
Statewide protests over Henry Ford vaccine mandate

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Miguel Cabrera after they scored on...
Candelario, Tigers complete sweep of Twins with 7-0 win
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Flawless finish: Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major
Isles acquire Panik, 2nd-round pick from Red Wings for Leddy
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Cameron...
Bucks, Suns look for 3-2 Finals lead