Red Wings release protected list

NEW YORK (NHL Media) - The National Hockey League announced today the Available and Protected Lists for the 30 NHL Clubs who will provide players to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

The Red Wings protected seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie:

Protected

Tyler Bertuzzi (F)

Adam Erne (F)

Robby Fabbri (F)

Dylan Larkin (F)

Michael Rasmussen (F)

Givani Smith (F)

Jakub Vrana (F)

Filip Hronek (D)

Nick Leddy (D)

Gustav Lindstrom (D)

Thomas Greiss (G)

Available

Riley Barber (F)

Kyle Criscuolo (F)

Turner Elson (F)

Valtteri Filppula (F)

Sam Gagner (F)

Luke Glendening (F)

Darren Helm (F)

Taro Hirose (F)

Vladislav Namestnikov (F)

Frans Nielsen (F)

Bobby Ryan (F)

Evgeny Svechnikov (F)

Dominic Turgeon (F)

Hayden Verbeek (F)

Alex Biega (D)

Dennis Cholowski (D)

Danny DeKeyser (D)

Christian Djoos (D)

Joe Hicketts (D)

Dylan McIlrath (D)

Marc Staal (D)

Troy Stecher (D)

Jonathan Bernier (G)

Kevin Boyle (G)

Kaden Fulcher (G)

Calvin Pickard (G)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.