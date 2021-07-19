Advertisement

Police chase in Michigan ends with suspect killed in Ohio

(Source: Gray News Media)
(Source: Gray News Media)(KLTV Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A police chase that started in Michigan ended early Monday with officers killing the suspect in Ohio.

The chase began in Monroe, Michigan and officers pursued the suspect into Toledo, where the suspect struck a utility pole and fled on foot.

The suspect was shot and killed, Toledo police said.

Authorities have not said what caused them to open fire or what led to the chase.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

No police officers were injured.

The shooting is under investigation.

