New bill aimed at easing job search requirements for temporarily laid off workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 501, which will remove the need to look for a new job when receiving unemployment benefits for those who have been temporarily laid off.

SB 501 was sponsored by Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth.

The current law requires those who have been temporarily laid off for more than 45 days to provide proof of searching for employment, even if their intent is to return to their original job when it once again becomes available. The bill is in response to certain industries such as manufacturing, which sometimes layoff employees as a response to events like equipment retooling, parts shortages or temporary production volume adjustments, all of which can last longer than 45 days.

The new bill extends the time before searching for a new job is required to 90 days for those workers.

“Manufacturing workers are the backbone of Michigan’s economy, " said Governor Whitmer. “This bill will help Michigan come back to work stronger than ever by ensuring that skilled manufacturing workers can stick with their employers during a temporary manufacturing shutdown, such as the shutdown caused by the global chip shortage.”

Dave Worthams, Director of Human Resource Policy for the Michigan Manufacturers Association, said he believes the new bill will empower manufacturers who are facing supply shortages by keeping their employees eligible for benefits during short-term layoffs.

“This will, in the long term, help keep people employed and Michigan’s economy strong,” Worthams said. “Additionally, we appreciate being able to continue the work that Michigan Works! agencies do to bring more people back to the workplace by helping them with their job searches.”

A copy of the bill has been included below.

2021-SNB-0501 by Jake Draugelis on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.