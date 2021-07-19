MSU Adds Assistant Rowing Coach
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has added an assistant to the staff of head rowing coach Kim Chavers. Farrah Edwards becomes an assistant after serving as an assistant at California. Edwards also has been assistant at Virginia and Rutgers.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.