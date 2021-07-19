Advertisement

MSU Adds Assistant Rowing Coach

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has added an assistant to the staff of head rowing coach Kim Chavers. Farrah Edwards becomes an assistant after serving as an assistant at California. Edwards also has been assistant at Virginia and Rutgers.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge now open after bomb threat scare
UPDATE: Police identify woman who died at Faster Horses, seek help identifying person of interest
(Source: Gray News Media)
Three dead, two hospitalized from potential carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses Festival
Protesters gathered at Henry Ford campuses across the state in response to the COVID vaccine...
Statewide protests over Henry Ford vaccine mandate
Holt man arrested for operating while intoxicated

Latest News

A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
Covid Hits U. S. Gymnastics Team
Red Wings release protected list
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Miguel Cabrera after they scored on...
Candelario, Tigers complete sweep of Twins with 7-0 win
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Flawless finish: Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major