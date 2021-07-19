Michigan gas prices hit new 2021 high after nine cent increase

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan gas prices are now at a new 2021 high after an increase of nine cents from last week and could remain high for awhile according to experts.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Michigan is now at $3.27 per gallon. According to AAA, this price is 13 cents more than this time last month, and $1.06 more than this time last year.

Motorists are now paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas; an increase of about $10 from when prices were their highest in January.

Experts say despite a decrease in demand, pump prices are likely to remain high.

“Despite a slight decrease in demand, Michigan drivers continue to see higher prices at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With crude oil prices remaining above $70 a barrel, gas prices could likely stay above $3 a gallon throughout the busy summer driving season.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price held steady. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.29 per gallon, the same as last week’s average and $1.02 more than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas prices are currently in Metro Detroit and Lansing at $3.29 per gallon and in Flint at $3.28 per gallon. The least expensive gas prices are currently in Benton Harbor and Traverse City at $3.23 per gallon, and Ann Arbor at $3.26 per gallon.

