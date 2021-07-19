Advertisement

A member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for Covid

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 19, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, a member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team tested positive for the coronavirus. This news comes just days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

The gymnast has not been publicly identified, and had tested positive while training for the games in Narita, about 35 miles east of Tokyo. She is between the age of 10 and 19.

This story is developing.

