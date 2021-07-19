Lansing mayoral candidate profile: Andy Schor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Andy Schor has a long history in Lansing politics.

He worked for Senator Gary Peters in the state legislature and was a county commissioner before becoming a state representative himself.

He was elected mayor of Lansing in 2018 and is looking to lead the city for another four years.

Some of his main priorities include strengthening neighborhoods, fixing roads and sidewalks and investing in businesses.

“We’re going to put a lot more money into neighborhoods when you look at parks, when you look at playground equipment, when you look at continuing to fix roads - although we’re counting on the federal government to send us some money in an infrastructure plan - continuing to fix sidewalks. We’ve been very deliberate in fixing sidewalks, those trips hazards so that people can walk our city. They can do it in wheelchairs and not have to worry about trip hazards,” said Schor.

Schor says he wants to make neighborhoods safer in terms of infrastructure while also taking steps to bring crime rates down. The city recently approved funding to add five more police officers, but Schor says the city also needs programming to help kids stay on the right path.

“We’re seeing a lot of issues over the last year, not only in Lansing but nationwide, and we’re addressing that through enforcement and prevention. We have reopened community centers. We have all kinds of activities throughout our parks. We’re looking at dollars for other prevention programs to make sure that kids don’t go down the wrong road, but at the same time, we have to have enforcement. When someone does something wrong whether it’s gun violence or break-ins or speeding, we have to make sure that we can keep this community safe,” he said.

He’s been in office during a global pandemic and a time of unrest between communities and police. Despite those challenges, Schor says the city has emerged stronger.

”We have seen significant growth. We have seen significant accomplishments. We’ve got the plan and I love this city. As long as the citizens want me to continue to be here, to lead and to do the job, I’m willing to do it, and I ask them for their votes on August 3rd,” said Schor.

Schor is facing five others who are vying for the city’s top job. Kathie Dunbar, Melissa Huber, Larry James Hutchinson Jr., Farhan Sheikh-Omar and Patricia Spitzley are also on the ballot.

