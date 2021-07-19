Jackson woman killed in two vehicle crash Saturday

HANOVER, Mich. (WILX) - A 58 year old Jackson woman is dead after a two car collision Saturday in Hanover Township.

On Saturday, July 17, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Moscow Road and Hanover Road in Hanover Township.

According to police, preliminary investigation indicates the 58 year old woman driving a Jeep was traveling northbound on Moscow Road preparing to turn westbound onto Hanover Road.

The woman then turned in front of a commercial box truck traveling southbound on Moscow, according to police. The driver of the truck was unable to avoid the collision and hit the Jeep. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police believe alcohol is not a factor of the accident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.