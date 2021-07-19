Advertisement

Jackson woman killed in two vehicle crash Saturday

By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANOVER, Mich. (WILX) - A 58 year old Jackson woman is dead after a two car collision Saturday in Hanover Township.

On Saturday, July 17, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Moscow Road and Hanover Road in Hanover Township.

According to police, preliminary investigation indicates the 58 year old woman driving a Jeep was traveling northbound on Moscow Road preparing to turn westbound onto Hanover Road.

The woman then turned in front of a commercial box truck traveling southbound on Moscow, according to police. The driver of the truck was unable to avoid the collision and hit the Jeep. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police believe alcohol is not a factor of the accident, and the investigation is ongoing.

