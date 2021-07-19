Advertisement

Holt man arrested for operating while intoxicated

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, at approximately 2:05 a.m. the Ingham County Sheriff Deputies received multiple 911 calls for a pickup truck traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of US127 near I-96 in Delhi Twp.

Deputies quickly located the vehicle driving erratically but in the proper direction westbound on I-96 west of US127.

The driver was identified as a 44-year-old Holt man and he was arrested and lodged at the Ingham County Jail for Operating while intoxicated.

A city in Michigan has been ranked most educated per recent study
$1 million construction on M-43 begins today
