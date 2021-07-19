Gas prices reach 7-year high

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The national average price of gas is the highest it’s been in 7 years. Over the past week prices at the pump have gone up more than 20 cents per gallon.

“Well I’m on a fixed income and with them jacking the higher prices that gives me less money to use in my daily living,” said driver, Jim Martin. “I used to fill the tank up around 40 dollars and now I’m paying $60-$70 or more.”

According to GasBuddy the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.94 a gallon while the most expensive is $3.37 a gallon. Families say they just can’t keep up with the higher costs.

“We’re hauling a 20 foot camper and even 5 cents more on gas costs a fortune when you’re hauling something that big. Our gas goes from 14 miles a gallon to 6 miles a gallon, these prices are just killing us. We used to go camping 4-6 times a year but maybe cut down a couple trips cause of gas prices,” said driver, Jim Harvey.

It’s also straining local businesses like Green Cliff Lawn and Landscape, which is paying $1000 more a month to keep its cars and equipment gassed up.

“We have to get it so there’s nothing we can do. I look at gas buddy but I mean at these prices we’re maybe saving a dollar per trip,” said Glen Patrick with Green Cliff Lawn and Landscape.

It’s not just more expensive to fill up in Mid-Michigan. The average price is $3.26 a gallon in Ann Arbor and $3.28 in Flint. Analysts say the price of oil is partly to blame. It had consistently been more than $70 a gallon until it dropped today. Analysts also attribute high amounts of travel to the higher costs.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.