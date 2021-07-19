Faster Horses releases statement regarding weekend deaths

BROOKYLN, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was found dead at around 7:30 Saturday morning at the festival. Police identified her as 30-year-old Melissa Donna Havens of Croswell, MI. Police say the cause of death is unknown at this time. MSP are looking for a person of interest in the incident. According to MSP a black male in his 30′s with short black hair, short beard and wearing a gray hoodie was with Havens 24 hours before she died.

In addition, Three men were found dead and two men were hospitalized from potential carbon monoxide poisoning at the Faster Horses Festival.

According to Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the friend of the five men who were unresponsive called 911 after they had not heard from the men. They were at a campground near the festival.

Faster Horses released a statement saying:

“All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend, as confirmed by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s department. We will continue to stay in close contact with The Lenawee County Sheriff and all other Law enforcement agencies, and follow their lead regarding any and all information as it is officially confirmed. Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones.”

According to a Facebook post, a candlelight vigil will be held at the Michigan Center Football Field on Monday to commemorate those who lost their lives while attending the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn.

