Eviction moratorium ends July 31; people still deeply affected

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The eviction moratorium set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has kept many people in their homes during the pandemic and is scheduled to end on July 31.

A lot of people got behind on rent during the pandemic and even with the economy improving there are still people who need help. Local groups like the Capital Area Housing Partnership have stepped in to keep them in their homes.

“We’re still getting called daily with regards to folks who need help getting caught up on their rent, need help assuring their utilities don’t get shut off, or need help getting those monthly mortgage payments,” Capital Area Housing Partnership Director Rawley Van Fossen said.

Some people have never received unemployment and are still losing their jobs to this day. William German was let go twice now because of the semiconductor shortage and has to pick and choose which bills to pay.

“Right now, my rent was due the first of the month so I’ve been picking up the odd jobs, but I also have a car payment,” German said. “Who do I want to make late this month, is it my car payment? Do I risk getting it towed? Or do I pay my rent?”

There are a lot of businesses desperate for workers which may lead you to ask why people are still struggling to get by.

“Yes there’s jobs that you can go get,” German said. “Everybody’s hiring, but not everybody should settle for a fast food job or a job they don’t want to work.”

Van Fossen says COVID-19 is driving up costs in other areas, which is still creating the consistent need for help.

“It’s driving up childcare for folks who have had to have all their children at home when they originally were going to have them in school,” Van Fossen said. “Those food costs are going up because now they’re providing lunch everyday, it’s no longer the school district so there’s other areas in your monthly budget that may have seen increases.”

The CDC has said the moratorium won’t be extended again. If that’s true, it’s important to look into grant programs, such as the one at Capital Area Housing Partnership to ensure you can pay your bills.

Here is a list of local grant programs and financial assistance for people facing eviction:

https://www.capitalareahousing.org/lansing-cares

https://holycrossservices.org/eviction-support-resources/

https://www.michigan.gov/mshda/0,4641,7-141-5555-533463--,00.html

