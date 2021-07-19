Delta variant of COVID-19 identified in Barry County

BARRY CO., Mich. (WILX) - The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been found in Barry County, according to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

According to officials, the person who tested positive for the Delta variant was not vaccinated against COVID-19, and initially tested positive for COVID on July 5.

At this time, Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) is urging individuals to continue to take precautions against COVID-19, especially as new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to become more prevalent. These important precautions include:

Get vaccinated for COVID-19 when available and eligible. For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, this means receiving both doses for the vaccine to be fully effective.

Wear a mask around others if not vaccinated.

Stay six feet apart from others if not vaccinated.

Wash hands often.

Ventilate indoor spaces.

The Delta variant was first identified in India and resulted from mutations to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19. According to CDC, early findings show that the Delta variant may be associated with an increased risk of death, but more research needs to be done.

The first Michigan case of the Delta variant was identified in Ottawa County in June, and several other cases have been identified in Michigan since the first case was announced.

Research also shows that the Delta variant may be significantly more transmissible than other variants. Experts say at this time, there is some evidence that vaccines remain effective against the Delta variant.

According to health officials, only a small percentage of COVID-19 tests are sequenced to identify the variant strain, and it takes additional time to perform the genetic sequencing. Officials believe it is likely that there are additional unidentified cases of the Delta variant in Barry County at this time.

