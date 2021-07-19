Czech Athlete Tests Positive

-TOKYO (AP) - A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19. The Czech Republic team says a beach volleyball player (Ondřej Perušič) was taken to isolation at a hotel. The infection was confirmed seven days before his opening game. The Czech team says it will try to postpone the match. Two players were reported positive on Sunday from the South African men’s soccer team.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.