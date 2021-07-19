Advertisement

Covid Hits U. S. Gymnastics Team

A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. The pandemic-delayed games open on July 23.(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-TOKYO (AP) - An alternate on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan. Kara Eaker’s coach says she tested positive after being vaccinated against the coronavirus two months ago. Eaker and fellow alternate Leanne Wong have been placed in isolation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge now open after bomb threat scare
UPDATE: Police identify woman who died at Faster Horses, seek help identifying person of interest
(Source: Gray News Media)
Three dead, two hospitalized from potential carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses Festival
Protesters gathered at Henry Ford campuses across the state in response to the COVID vaccine...
Statewide protests over Henry Ford vaccine mandate
Holt man arrested for operating while intoxicated

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the ninth inning of the team's...
Brewers Are Red Hot Team
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
Czech Athlete Tests Positive
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris, left, and Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson dive for a loose...
Samuelson Contacts Covid
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Adds Assistant Rowing Coach