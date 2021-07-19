Covid Hits U. S. Gymnastics Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-TOKYO (AP) - An alternate on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan. Kara Eaker’s coach says she tested positive after being vaccinated against the coronavirus two months ago. Eaker and fellow alternate Leanne Wong have been placed in isolation.
