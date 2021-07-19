Advertisement

A city in Michigan has been ranked most educated per recent study

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, a new study has been released from WalletHub, naming Ann Arbor as the most educated city in the United States. To determine this data WalletHub compared the 150 largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics.

The Ann Arbor metro area has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older at 55.90 percent, which is 3.8 times higher than in Visalia, CA, the metro area with the lowest-ranked in the study at 14.60 percent.

WalletHub
WalletHub(WalletHub)

Ann Arbor wasn’t the only Michigan city on this list while, East Lansing ranked #29, Grand Rapids ranked #70, Detroit ranked #78, and Flint ranked #123.

The full study along with a list of 150 cities can be found on WalletHub.com

