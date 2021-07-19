Central Michigan University giving away full-tuition scholarships for some fully vaccinated students

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to increase the number of students receiving COVID-19 vaccines, Central Michigan University is launching a vaccine incentive program with prizes of up to a full year of tuition and hundreds of gift cards.

Starting today, students who have completed a vaccine protocol may register online to enter the incentive program. According to the university, students may only enter once, but are eligible for all drawings after they register.

CMU will hold four drawings throughout August and September, selecting 101 winners on each date. For each drawing, 100 students will receive a $75 Visa gift card with one student receiving a scholarship equivalent to a full year of tuition.

The scholarship, according to the university, will be equivalent to 15 domestic credit hours for undergraduate students or up to nine domestic credit hours for graduate students, per semester, for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.

All students are allowed to enter and receive prizes.

Winners will be notified through their Central Michigan email. For more information and to register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.