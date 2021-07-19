Advertisement

CATA hosting series of meetings to present proposed route changes

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority will host a series of public meetings to present proposed fixed-route service changes that would go into effect August 30.

The following routes are included in the proposal:

Route 18 - Capital City Crosstown

New route, connecting South Lansing to East Lansing/MSU, by way of Grand River/Michigan, Harrison, Forest and Mt. Hope. This route will serve MSU campus, the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway, the new McLaren Hospital, Cole Academy, and all current and new bus stops along the route.

Route 20 - South Harrison – Jolly – Dunckel

Established route with a minor change in routing along Collins Road between Forest Road and Jolly Road.

Details of proposed changes will be available online after June 22 at cata.org/Fall2021updates.

There will be no formal presentation according to CATA, instead they say this will give staff a chance to meet and interact with attendees on an individual basis. Public comments are welcome.

