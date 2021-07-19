Advertisement

Capital Area Humane Society looking for answers after a dog was found in a garbage truck

A dog was found in a garbage truck Monday
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is looking for more information about a dog that was reportedly found in a garbage truck Monday morning.

According to Capital Area Humane Society’s Facebook post, the dog is currently at an emergency vet clinic after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

CAHS believes the dog was originally in a dumpster before she was found in the garbage truck.

If you have any information, call CAHS at (517) 626-6060.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! CAHS is looking for information about the dog pictured in the photo below. She was found in a garbage...

Posted by Capital Area Humane Society on Monday, July 19, 2021

