Capital Area Humane Society looking for answers after a dog was found in a garbage truck

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is looking for more information about a dog that was reportedly found in a garbage truck Monday morning.

According to Capital Area Humane Society’s Facebook post, the dog is currently at an emergency vet clinic after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

CAHS believes the dog was originally in a dumpster before she was found in the garbage truck.

If you have any information, call CAHS at (517) 626-6060.

