Candle light vigil to be held at Michigan Center for group of friends lost at Faster Horses

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - A candle-light vigil will be held Monday night in Michigan Center to remember three people killed during the Faster Horses music festival this past weekend at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Those three people died due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others were hospitalized after being found unresponsive.

The deaths of Richie Mays jr., Kole Sova and Dawson Brown have sent shockwaves throughout the community. Family members of the boys say they have received a giant outpouring of support from friends and neighbors.

Sova’s mother says she was at Faster Horses with Kole and his friends for a good portion of the night.

Sova’s father came to pick her up and offered a ride to Kole, but he decided to stay with his friends. They were shocked at the news of their son’s passing. Jerry and Meeka Sova say today was the first time they were permitted to see their son since his passing.

Faster Horses released a statement on its Facebook page Monday, sending condolences to the families and friends of those who died this past weekend.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.