Candelario, Tigers complete sweep of Twins with 7-0 win

The Tigers swept a doubleheader on Saturday
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Miguel Cabrera after they scored on...
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Miguel Cabrera after they scored on Candelario's two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as the Detroit Tigers finished a weekend sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 7-0 win.

The game was the seventh in a row between the teams. Minnesota swept a four-game series at home immediately before the All-Star break before losing three in Detroit.

The series was originally scheduled for four games, but Friday’s doubleheader was rained out. The Tigers swept a doubleheader on Saturday.

