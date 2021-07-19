Advertisement

Brewers Are Red Hot Team

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the ninth inning of the team's...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
-MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers are returning home with the biggest division lead of any National League team. Their success away from Milwaukee has enabled them to build a seven-game cushion in the NL Central. Milwaukee’s weekend sweep at Cincinnati improved the Brewers’ road record to 29-18. That’s the best road record of any major league team.

