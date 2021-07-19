Brewers Are Red Hot Team

-MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers are returning home with the biggest division lead of any National League team. Their success away from Milwaukee has enabled them to build a seven-game cushion in the NL Central. Milwaukee’s weekend sweep at Cincinnati improved the Brewers’ road record to 29-18. That’s the best road record of any major league team.

