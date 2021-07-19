2021 will be the last season for Lansing United

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2021 UWS season will be the last for Lansing United, according to President and CEO Jeremy Sampson.

“After careful consideration, the 2021 UWS season will be the last for Lansing United,” said Sampson.

Founded in 2013, Lansing United had a goal in mind to bring high level soccer to the Lansing area. However, Sampson never thought the team would be where it is now.

“When I began working in 2013 to bring high level soccer to the Lansing area, the goal was always to grow the game,” said Sampson. “However over the span of five years, this idea would turn into a professional soccer franchise. In addition to the growth of the men’s team, we also created a successful women’s franchise.”

Successful they were. In 2014, the team won the National Premier Soccer League’s Great Lakes Wester Conference Championship, and were Midwest Region champions. In 2018, the women’s team were the Great Lakes Conference Regular Season Champions.

For Sampson, the chance to be Lansing United’s President and CEO is an honor he will never forget.

“I have been blessed to work with great players, coaches and interns who have made this journey a genuinely great one,” said Sampson. “I am incredibly proud to have watched the thousands of fans who have supported the hoops over the years and know that we have been a small part of the evolution of soccer in mid-Michigan.”

