$1 million construction on M-43 begins today

By Rachel Hyams and Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, starts the M-43 joint repair in Delta Township. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $1 million to perform joint repair and resurfacing, install pavement markings, and build a new culvert on M-43 from Nixon Road to Broadbent Road in Lansing.

The estimated completion date is Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.

The work will require single-lane closures on eastbound and westbound M-43 between Nixon Road to Broadbent Road.

