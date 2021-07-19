$1 million construction on M-43 begins today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, starts the M-43 joint repair in Delta Township. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $1 million to perform joint repair and resurfacing, install pavement markings, and build a new culvert on M-43 from Nixon Road to Broadbent Road in Lansing.

The estimated completion date is Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.

The work will require single-lane closures on eastbound and westbound M-43 between Nixon Road to Broadbent Road.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

