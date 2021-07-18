Advertisement

Statewide protests over Henry Ford vaccine mandate

Protesters gathered at Henry Ford campuses across the state in response to the COVID vaccine mandate for the health system's employees.
Protesters gathered at Henry Ford campuses across the state in response to the COVID vaccine mandate for the health system’s employees.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Protesters gathered at Henry Ford campuses across the state in response to the COVID vaccine mandate for the health system’s employees. Demonstrators say getting vaccinated should be a personal decision.

In Jackson, some were there to support family members who work at Henry Ford. Others told News 10 they feel it’s better to get the virus to build immunity than to get the vaccine.

They say it should be an individual choice and expressed concern that this could create a trickle down effect where more Michigan businesses require the vaccine.

“It’s not about if you want to get the jab or not. It should be your medical freedom of choice. I am disgusted by what’s going on, the forced coercion,” said Ann Hasse who was at the protest.

Henry Ford Health System’s president of healthcare operations Bob Riney responded in a statement to News 10 saying, “We have received widespread support from our patients, team members and the community to require the COVID-19 vaccine for team members. At the same time, we acknowledge that uncertainty remains for some, and respect the rights of those members of our Henry Ford family, as well as those in broader communities, to voice their concerns.”

