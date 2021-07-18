Advertisement

Some DNR customer service centers to reopen to public

(WLUC/Michigan DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is resuming some regular operations that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting this week, some customer service centers and field offices will be open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Labor Day. Staff in these offices sell hunting and fishing licenses and fuelwood permits, according to the DNR.

They also answer questions about hunting and fishing regulations, trails and many other outdoor recreation topics.

All customer service centers, field offices and other destinations are expected to return to their pre-pandemic office hours by Sept. 7.

The DNR also says that headquarters buildings at state parks and recreation areas, state-managed harbors and DNR shooting ranges are open.

