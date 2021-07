MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WILX) - According to Mackinac County 911, the Mackinac Bridge is currently closed due to an “emergency incident.”

Drivers are asked to steer clear of the area.

Mackinac Bridge is CLOSED to all traffic due to an emergency incident. Please stay clear of the area! 07/18/21 14:28 — Mackinac Co 911/EM (@MackinacCo911) July 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.