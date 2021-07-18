Advertisement

4 youths among 6 shot in Chicago neighborhood

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say three teens and a 12-year-old were among six people shot outside a party.

News outlets report someone opened fire from an SUV late Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the hand. Two girls aged 13 and 14 were shot in the lower back. A 15-year-old girl was struck in the lower back and grazed on her head.

A 19-year-old woman was wounded in the lower back.

A 25-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was treated and released.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police identify woman who died at Faster Horses, seek help identifying possible suspect
(Source: Gray News Media)
Three dead, two hospitalized from potential carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses Festival
A 50-year-old employee has died after falling from an elevated catwalk at a Detroit-area steel...
Worker dies after falling from catwalk at steel company
(Source: Gray News)
Disgraced ex-prosecutor gets probation, loses law license
Ionia Free Fair providing rides despite Cherry Fest scare

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC, allies raise limits for 5 countries to end oil dispute
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the...
2 weeks post-surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window
Much of Altenahr, Germany, lies in ruins after heavy flooding hit the area. Entire chunks of...
Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper
In the United Kingdom, more than 54,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Saturday, the...
UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact