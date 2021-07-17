Worker dies after falling from catwalk at steel company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - A 50-year-old employee has died after falling from an elevated catwalk at a Detroit-area steel company.

The man was pronounced dead at the former AK Steel facility following the fall which occurred about 3:15 a.m. Friday, Dearborn police said.

Foul play is not suspected, and Michigan’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and will be conducting a thorough investigation, police added.

The employee was a resident of Dearborn, just west of Detroit.

“He was conducting a maintenance activity and experienced a fall,” said Patricia Persico, a spokeswoman for Cleveland-Cliffs.

The Ohio-based company acquired AK Steel last year.

