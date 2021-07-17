Advertisement

Tigers win with Grossman’s leadoff homer in first leg of doubleheader

Game 2 is at 6:10 P.M. Saturday
(WTVG)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer and four Detroit pitchers combined on a two-hitter, leading the Tigers to a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a split doubleheader.

José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing due right groin tightness.

Daniel Norris then got six outs, Kyle Funkhouser struck out the side in the sixth and Gregory Soto worked the seventh for his eighth save.

The Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season.

