Three dead, two hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses Festival

WOODSTOCK TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Three men are dead and two men are hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning at the Faster Horses Festival.

According to Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the friend of the five men who were unresponsive called 911 after they had not heard from the men.

When first responders arrived at the scene of US-12 and Brooklyn Highway, they found the men, all in their early 20′s, unresponsive inside a travel trailer.

Medics began performing CPR, however, they were not able to revive three of the men and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the men were transported to a local hospital in critical condition and are being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to investigators.

The incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator located near the trailer.

Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Township Fire, LCA, Addison Fire, JCA, Lenawee County Medical Examiner and Jackson County Medical Examiner all responded.

First responders stress the importance of keeping generators away from camping areas, tents, travel trailers, etc. as well as exhaust fumes from running vehicles.

