Police investigating after woman found dead at Faster Horses

CAMBRIDGE TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman at Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway.

DEATH INVESTIGATION: Detectives from the First District Special Investigation Section are investigating a death of a 30 year old female from Croswell, MI at Faster Horses Festival in Cambridge Township, Lenawee County. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 17, 2021

Police say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The woman was found dead at around 7:30 Saturday morning.

