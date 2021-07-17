Police investigating after woman found dead at Faster Horses
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman at Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway.
Police say the cause of death is unknown at this time.
The woman was found dead at around 7:30 Saturday morning.
Stick with WILX.com, we’ll update this article when more information becomes available.
