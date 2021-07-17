Advertisement

Police investigating after woman found dead at Faster Horses

BREAKING NEWS
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
CAMBRIDGE TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman at Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway.

Police say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The woman was found dead at around 7:30 Saturday morning.

