Oosthuizen keeps the lead at British Open

He has a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa going into the final round
SANDWICH, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa plays his second shot on the 8th...
SANDWICH, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa plays his second shot on the 8th hole during Day Two of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club on July 16, 2021 in Sandwich, England. (Photo by David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)(David Cannon/R&A | R&A via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDWICH, England (AP) - Louis Oosthuizen is the 54-hole leader of the British Open after hanging on over the back nine at Royal St. George’s.

Oosthuizen made an 8-foot birdie on the 16th hole and a long two-putt par on the closing hole for a 69. That gives him a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa going into the final round.

Jordan Spieth was tied for the lead until he hit a poor wedge into the 17th for bogey and then shockingly missed a 2-foot par putt on the 18th. He had to settle for a 69 and now is three shots behind.

