Oosthuizen keeps the lead at British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) - Louis Oosthuizen is the 54-hole leader of the British Open after hanging on over the back nine at Royal St. George’s.

Oosthuizen made an 8-foot birdie on the 16th hole and a long two-putt par on the closing hole for a 69. That gives him a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa going into the final round.

Jordan Spieth was tied for the lead until he hit a poor wedge into the 17th for bogey and then shockingly missed a 2-foot par putt on the 18th. He had to settle for a 69 and now is three shots behind.

