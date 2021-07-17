Advertisement

Disgraced ex-prosecutor gets probation, loses law license

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - A former prosecutor was placed on probation and must give up his law license after having a romantic relationship with a woman while handling her sexual assault case.

The woman said Brian Kolodziej was a predator who used his position as an assistant attorney general to manipulate her.

Kolodziej was sentenced Friday in Isabella County court, a month after pleading no contest to willful neglect of duty.

Judge Sara Spencer-Noggle said she wanted to give him a jail sentence but it would have been outside the sentencing guidelines, The Morning Sun reported.

The judge said Kolodziej also altered documents in the case against Ian Elliott, a former Central Michigan University student.

Elliott insisted he had consensual sex with the woman in 2016 after meeting her at a Mount Pleasant bar, but he pleaded no contest to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sent to prison.

After the relationship between Kolodziej and the woman was uncovered in 2019, Elliott was allowed to withdraw his plea. He subsequently pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and was moved to a county jail.

Separately, Attorney General Dana Nessel dropped charges in another Kolodziej case. Two men in Oakland County had been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 13.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
Three cars stolen from Shaheen Cadillac early Thursday morning
Ford Motor Company has issued three safety recalls covering more than 800,000 vehicles in North...
Ford issues recalls for three models, more than 800K vehicles
A 50-year-old employee has died after falling from an elevated catwalk at a Detroit-area steel...
Worker dies after falling from catwalk at steel company
Hospitals dealing with side effects of pandemic

Latest News

Detroit Mercy gets grant to create cybersecurity institute
Grand Rapids man convicted in attack on conservation officer
WILX Weather Webcast 7/17/21 A.M.
A 50-year-old employee has died after falling from an elevated catwalk at a Detroit-area steel...
Worker dies after falling from catwalk at steel company