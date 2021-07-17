Bucks, Suns look for 3-2 Finals lead

PHOENIX (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns head into tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals even at two games apiece, after each team won on their home court.

Now back in Phoenix, Suns point guard Chris Paul is looking to bounce back from a rough Game 4 when he finished with 10 points, seven assists and five costly turnovers, including a crucial one in the final minute that led to a 109-103 loss.

The Bucks overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second round against Brooklyn and now are trying to become the fifth club to do it in the NBA Finals.

