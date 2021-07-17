Advertisement

Bucks, Suns look for 3-2 Finals lead

Each team won on their home court
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Cameron...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns head into tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals even at two games apiece, after each team won on their home court.

Now back in Phoenix, Suns point guard Chris Paul is looking to bounce back from a rough Game 4 when he finished with 10 points, seven assists and five costly turnovers, including a crucial one in the final minute that led to a 109-103 loss.

The Bucks overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second round against Brooklyn and now are trying to become the fifth club to do it in the NBA Finals.

