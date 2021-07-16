Advertisement

Tigers Postponed

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, celebrates his three run inside-the-park home run with...
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, celebrates his three run inside-the-park home run with Miguel Cabrera (24) and Jonathan Schoop, middle in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers scheduled home Friday night game against the Minnesota Twins has been postponed by heavy day long rain in the area. The teams will play a split doubleheader Saturday at 1pm and 6pm. Sunday’s game is set for 1pm and the fourth game of the series will be made up on an off day in August. The Tigers are beginning an eight game home stand from the end of the All Star break. They have a four game losing streak, all to the Twins last week end and their season record is 40-51 with 71 games remaining.

Oosthuizen Leads British Open