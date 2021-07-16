Three cars stolen from Shaheen Cadillac early Thursday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re learning three cars were stolen from Shaheen Cadillac in Lansing early Thursday morning.

It’s believed the thefts happened just after 4 a.m. A general manager with Shaheen told News 10 the crooks threw a rock through the front window.

After breaking in, Shaheen said the thieves rummaged through drawers pulling key fobs. That’s how they were able to get away with three cars.

Shaheen was able to contact OnStar to shut down the cars, which have since been returned. Shaheen has been informed by police that two people have been taken into custody.

Police also believe three other dealerships in Michigan were hit. An investigation is underway.

