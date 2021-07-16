Advertisement

Three cars stolen from Shaheen Cadillac early Thursday morning

(Storyblocks)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re learning three cars were stolen from Shaheen Cadillac in Lansing early Thursday morning.

It’s believed the thefts happened just after 4 a.m. A general manager with Shaheen told News 10 the crooks threw a rock through the front window.

After breaking in, Shaheen said the thieves rummaged through drawers pulling key fobs. That’s how they were able to get away with three cars.

Shaheen was able to contact OnStar to shut down the cars, which have since been returned. Shaheen has been informed by police that two people have been taken into custody.

Police also believe three other dealerships in Michigan were hit. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.
Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.
Meridian Township police requesting help to identify this person in a retail fraud case

Latest News

City of Lansing takes public input on street conversion
Senate Judiciary Committee to hold oversight hearing on FBI dereliction of duty in Nassar investigation
Sparrow working to meet high demand
Sparrow working to meet high demand
Positive Parenting: Solving math for kids
Positive Parenting: Solving math for kids