St. Vincent projecting influx of refugees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saint Vincent Catholic Charities in Lansing is working to give refugees a chance at the American dream and find them a safe place to live.

The non-profit helps families from 15 countries, including Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Iraq, and Syria, settle in mid-Michigan. Refugees undergo a rigorous approval process that can take up to 24 months before being allowed in the US.

This year, they project more than 100 arrivals but need to secure housing options for them.

“Our biggest challenge right now is housing and that’s a challenge for everybody it’s not really a refugee issue but making sure there’s safe affordable and decent housing for refugees coming in,” said Judi Harris, Director of Refugee Services.

The service provides:

a deposit and first month’s rent for new arrivals

a housing assistant who will conduct regular home visits to ensure new arrivals are properly maintaining the property

training for new arrivals in financial literacy, home care, and housing and cultural orientations

case managers to facilitate communication

and a consistent way to fill empty units.

“Refugees often come with very little besides the clothes on their back and hope for the future,” St. Vincent Catholic Charities says.

You can help by donating household items or by volunteering. More information can be found HERE.

