Senate Judiciary Committee to hold oversight hearing on FBI dereliction of duty in Nassar investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Senate Committee on the Judiciary (commonly called the Senate Judiciary Committee) is a group of 22 U.S. Senators tasked with overseeing the Department of Justice. In light of recent revelations about the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation the committee, lead by Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, has announced that it will hold oversite hearings on what was described as “the FBI’s dereliction of duty” in the investigation.

“The FBI’s failure in this case led to more athletes being victimized. This Committee has the responsibility of oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation—and will hold a hearing to examine this injustice and to prevent future, similar tragedies,” Durbin said.

The move comes only a day after the Justice Department released their findings surrounding the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar case. That report showed that the Bureau was made aware of Nassar’s crimes long before he was actually arrested.

One survivor, Kyle Stephens, specifically mentioned in court her attempts to get help.

“I’ve told counselors your name in hopes they would report you,” Stephens told Nassar in court. “I reported you to child protective services twice.”

The watchdog report released Wednesday stated agents working the case deliberately decided not to report their findings.

“The FBI’s gross mishandling of the reports of Nasser’s abuse led to more athletes suffering unimaginable pain. There must be accountability for this chilling failure to properly investigate—and false statements potentially intended to cover-up that failure,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “Director Wray must answer to the Judiciary Committee and the American people for the findings of this report, immediately terminate the agent involved, and explain in detail what steps are being taken to guarantee this never happens again.”

At least 40 girls and women claim they were abused over 14-months while the FBI stood idle, even with reports of his wrong doings.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

