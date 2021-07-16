Advertisement

Saints’ Player Suspended

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) pass blocks during the first half of an...
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) pass blocks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)(Kevin Sabitus | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Saints starting defensive tackle David Onyemata has been given a six-game suspension after being notified by the NFL he tested positive for a banned substance and hand the player said in a social media post Friday morning. In a statement from the NFL Friday, the league said Onyemata had been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. Onyemata says in a post on a verified social media account that he suspects the test result stemmed from his use of a supplement that he mistakenly believed was permissible.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
Stabbing in downtown Lansing
Stabbing near downtown library in Lansing
Three cars stolen from Shaheen Cadillac early Thursday morning
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Biden approves disaster declaration for Michigan

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell smiles and points to other players during a game...
Charges Filed Against Sherman
Kevin Love shoots during training for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Love Withdraws From the Olympics
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, celebrates his three run inside-the-park home run with...
Tigers Postponed
Oosthuizen Leads British Open