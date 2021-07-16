Saints’ Player Suspended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Saints starting defensive tackle David Onyemata has been given a six-game suspension after being notified by the NFL he tested positive for a banned substance and hand the player said in a social media post Friday morning. In a statement from the NFL Friday, the league said Onyemata had been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. Onyemata says in a post on a verified social media account that he suspects the test result stemmed from his use of a supplement that he mistakenly believed was permissible.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.