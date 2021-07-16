Repairs to damaged I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy estimated at $1.5 million after tanker crash and fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On July 12, the section of I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy, and a portion of the median barrier wall were damaged due to a tanker crash and fire. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that repairs to the damaged section is estimated at $1.5 million.

The repairs include sections of pavement and barrier to be rebuilt, and all costs associated with the incident response, cleanup and repair will be submitted to the carrier’s insurance company for reimbursement.

Currently, I-75 traffic is maintained in the right lane of each direction to allow traffic to move on the freeway while crews rebuild the damaged left lanes, along with the concrete median wall that separates both directions of traffic.

Afterward, crews will move to rebuild the right lanes. To minimize expected delays, crews will keep closed the entrance ramps at 14 Mile and Rochester roads to northbound I-75, and the entrance ramps at Crooks Road/Corporate Drive and Big Beaver Road entrance ramps to southbound I-75.

All lanes and ramps are expected to be reopened in six weeks.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.